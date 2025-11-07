Left Menu

Lukoil's Global Interests Face Western Scrutiny

Switzerland-based trader Gunvor withdrew its proposal to purchase the foreign assets of Russian oil giant Lukoil, following the U.S. Treasury's accusation of Gunvor being a Russian 'puppet'. The Kremlin insists on respect for Lukoil's international operations amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:21 IST
  • Russia

In a recent development, the Kremlin has vocalized its demand for the international community to respect the global interests of Lukoil, Russia's oil major. This statement follows the Swiss commodity trading firm Gunvor retracting its bid to acquire Lukoil's overseas assets.

The withdrawal by Gunvor emerged shortly after the U.S. Treasury branded it a 'puppet' of Russia and indicated that Washington was opposed to the proposed deal. This underscores the increasingly strained geopolitical landscape surrounding Russian business interests abroad.

The situation highlights the broader narrative of economic and political sanctions targeting Russian companies, as Western powers leverage economic measures to influence Russia's actions on the world stage. The Kremlin's insistence on respect for Lukoil's foreign ventures is part of a strategic rhetoric aimed at countering international pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

