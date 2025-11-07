Left Menu

India Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram with Nationwide Festivities

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the Union government's plan to spread the cultural spirit of Vande Mataram, with a year-long commemoration culminating on Republic Day. The celebration includes mass singing events, spiritual programs, and the launch of a dedicated portal by Prime Minister Modi.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat revealed the government's ambitious agenda to promote the essence of Vande Mataram, coinciding with its 150th anniversary. Kicking off the celebrations, which will culminate on Republic Day, Shekhawat outlined a phased program linked to the historic publication of the anthem in 1875.

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a dedicated portal, emphasizing the song's significance in inspiring national pride and unity. Modi described Vande Mataram as a 'mantra' that embodies devotion and aspiration and paid tribute to freedom fighters who embraced its ideals.

Mass singing events and exhibitions will be held nationwide as part of the year-long observance. This initiative, marking the formal launch of a nationwide commemoration, aims to celebrate the anthem's role in India's independence movement and its enduring impact on the country's collective spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

