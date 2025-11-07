NIA Chargesheets 18th Accused in Madhya Pradesh Terror Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh terror conspiracy case, implicating an 18th accused and introducing additional charges against five others. The case is connected to the banned organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT).

The fresh chargesheet comes after the original document was lodged against 17 individuals in November 2023. The newly implicated individuals, including Mohsin Khan alias Dawood, face charges related to a terrorist act in which a police officer's car was reportedly set on fire under directives from a foreign handler.

The NIA continues its probe to uncover the broader HuT conspiracy, aiming to dismantle its networks both in India and abroad. The investigation focuses on the radicalisation of youth through secretive gatherings, intent on overthrowing the government and establishing a Sharia-based rule, according to officials.

