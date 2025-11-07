Two More Convicted in Visakhapatnam Espionage Case Tied to Pakistan

A special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Visakhapatnam has handed down sentences to Kalavalapalli Konda Babu and Aviansh Somal for their involvement in a Pakistan-related espionage case concerning the Indian Navy. They will serve five years and 10 months of simple imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Official Secrets Act.

According to the court, Babu and Somal are each fined Rs 5,000, and a default in payment would add one more year of imprisonment. Their conviction brings the total number of those convicted in the case to six. This case involves espionage activities at critical defense installations aimed at compromising the nation's security.

The duo was apprehended in December 2019 from different locations in India. NIA investigations disclosed that the two were involved in sharing classified information with foreign intelligence agencies via WhatsApp. Initial contact with Pakistani agents was reportedly made through Facebook, leading to financial compensation from the agents, including Abdul Rehman, Haroon Lakdawala, Shaista Qaiser, and Imran Giteli, previously convicted in this case.

