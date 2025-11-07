Left Menu

Two More Convicted in Visakhapatnam Espionage Case Tied to Pakistan

A special NIA court has sentenced two more individuals in the Visakhapatnam naval espionage case linked to Pakistan. Kalavalapalli Konda Babu and Aviansh Somal received five years and 10 months of imprisonment. The investigation revealed connections with foreign intelligence through social media, involving monetary transactions for classified information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:27 IST
Two More Convicted in Visakhapatnam Espionage Case Tied to Pakistan
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Visakhapatnam has handed down sentences to Kalavalapalli Konda Babu and Aviansh Somal for their involvement in a Pakistan-related espionage case concerning the Indian Navy. They will serve five years and 10 months of simple imprisonment under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Official Secrets Act.

According to the court, Babu and Somal are each fined Rs 5,000, and a default in payment would add one more year of imprisonment. Their conviction brings the total number of those convicted in the case to six. This case involves espionage activities at critical defense installations aimed at compromising the nation's security.

The duo was apprehended in December 2019 from different locations in India. NIA investigations disclosed that the two were involved in sharing classified information with foreign intelligence agencies via WhatsApp. Initial contact with Pakistani agents was reportedly made through Facebook, leading to financial compensation from the agents, including Abdul Rehman, Haroon Lakdawala, Shaista Qaiser, and Imran Giteli, previously convicted in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Urges Compliance on Stray Dogs Case

Supreme Court Urges Compliance on Stray Dogs Case

 India
2
Naidu's Dedication to Farmers: Strengthening Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural Sector

Naidu's Dedication to Farmers: Strengthening Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural S...

 India
3
CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

CCI Greenlights Major Girnar Finserv Merger with Artivatic Data Labs

 India
4
Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case

Espionage Web Unraveled: Convictions in Visakhapatnam Navy Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025