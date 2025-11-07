Gianluca Ferrero Takes the Helm at Juventus
Gianluca Ferrero has been confirmed as the new Chairman of Juventus FC SpA. His leadership marks a new chapter in the club's governance, promising fresh strategies and renewed vigor. This development is crucial for the club's future ambitions, both in business and on the football field.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:11 IST
In a significant leadership update, Gianluca Ferrero has been officially confirmed as the new Chairman of Juventus FC SpA.
This appointment marks an important transition for the renowned football club, opening up potential new strategies under Ferrero's guidance.
The club has placed its trust in Ferrero's expertise to chart a promising path for both its competitive and business endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TEC and IIT Bombay Partner to Drive India’s Leadership in 6G, AI, and Global Telecom Standards
Political Turbulence: Gender Violence and Distrust in Mexico's Leadership
Gerald Causse Joins Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: A New Era in LDS Leadership
Sugarcane Standoff: Leadership Blame Game Amid Farmers' Protest
XLRI's XSET: Pioneering the Future of Management Thought Leadership