Gianluca Ferrero Takes the Helm at Juventus

Gianluca Ferrero has been confirmed as the new Chairman of Juventus FC SpA. His leadership marks a new chapter in the club's governance, promising fresh strategies and renewed vigor. This development is crucial for the club's future ambitions, both in business and on the football field.

Juventus FC

In a significant leadership update, Gianluca Ferrero has been officially confirmed as the new Chairman of Juventus FC SpA.

This appointment marks an important transition for the renowned football club, opening up potential new strategies under Ferrero's guidance.

The club has placed its trust in Ferrero's expertise to chart a promising path for both its competitive and business endeavors.

