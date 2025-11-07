Left Menu

Gujarat's Rs 10,000 Crore Lifeline for Farmers Amid Rains

The Gujarat government has announced a Rs 10,000 crore relief package to aid farmers whose crops were damaged by recent unseasonal rains. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed support, ensuring Rs 22,000 compensation per hectare, while statewide surveys assess the damage across affected regions.

The Gujarat government has pledged a significant Rs 10,000 crore relief package aimed at farmers reeling from the destruction caused by unseasonal rains. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, during a review meeting, announced this substantial measure to support the agrarian community impacted by adverse weather conditions.

Agriculture Minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani emphasized that assistance would be granted at Rs 22,000 per hectare, capped at two hectares per farmer, ensuring substantial support for those affected. Farmers excluded from the initial beneficiary list can apply for assistance, further highlighting the government's inclusive approach.

In addition to monetary aid, the state plans to procure groundnuts, moong, urad, and soybean at MSP from November 9. This comprehensive strategy follows Patel's field visits and interactions with affected farmers, with surveys underway to fully document and address the scale of farming losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

