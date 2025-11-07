Left Menu

Simultaneous Elections and Roll Revisions in Goa Spark AAP's Alarm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed grave concerns over the concurrent execution of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Zila Panchayat elections in Goa. AAP leaders caution that such overlap threatens electoral integrity and ensure errors, urging the Election Commission of India to reconsider the timing of these processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:48 IST
Simultaneous Elections and Roll Revisions in Goa Spark AAP's Alarm
AAP leaders meet Election Commission officials in Goa(Photo/AAP Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday urged the Election Commission of India to reconsider the dual execution of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls alongside the Zila Panchayat elections in Goa, owing to potential risks of voter omission and integrity compromise.

Highlighting the issue, AAP's senior leader Atishi and other party officials met with the commission to express their concerns about the 'extraordinary urgency' of these concurrent processes. The party emphasized the strain on political and administrative machinery, potentially leading to oversight challenges and large-scale errors in the electoral roll.

The party also pointed out deficiencies in the current SIR guidelines, particularly regarding the lack of procedures for addressing wrongful exclusions from draft electoral rolls. AAP has called for the processes to be staggered to safeguard the election's integrity and ensure accurate voter representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash

Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash

 Saudi Arabia
2
ISL Commercial Rights Bid Receives No Takers, AIFF to Deliberate Way Forward

ISL Commercial Rights Bid Receives No Takers, AIFF to Deliberate Way Forward

 India
3
CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

 India
4
ICAI Partners with Indian Army for Real-Time UDIN Verification

ICAI Partners with Indian Army for Real-Time UDIN Verification

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025