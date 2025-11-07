Simultaneous Elections and Roll Revisions in Goa Spark AAP's Alarm
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed grave concerns over the concurrent execution of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Zila Panchayat elections in Goa. AAP leaders caution that such overlap threatens electoral integrity and ensure errors, urging the Election Commission of India to reconsider the timing of these processes.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday urged the Election Commission of India to reconsider the dual execution of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls alongside the Zila Panchayat elections in Goa, owing to potential risks of voter omission and integrity compromise.
Highlighting the issue, AAP's senior leader Atishi and other party officials met with the commission to express their concerns about the 'extraordinary urgency' of these concurrent processes. The party emphasized the strain on political and administrative machinery, potentially leading to oversight challenges and large-scale errors in the electoral roll.
The party also pointed out deficiencies in the current SIR guidelines, particularly regarding the lack of procedures for addressing wrongful exclusions from draft electoral rolls. AAP has called for the processes to be staggered to safeguard the election's integrity and ensure accurate voter representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Goa
- elections
- electoral rolls
- concerns
- SIR
- Zila Panchayat
- integrity
- voter omission
- ECI
ALSO READ
Wall Street Woes: Market Declines Amid Tech Sector Concerns
Monkey Menace in South Delhi: Rising Concerns Amid Political Criticism
Future of San Siro: Milan's Bold New Stadium Vision
Alarming Intelligence: U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Actions Unveiled
Unraveling the Threat: Security Concerns Amid COP30 in Brazil