BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts: Drones and Narcotics Recovered on Punjab Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted several cross-border smuggling operations in Punjab within the last 24 hours, seizing drones, narcotics, and firearms. These operations underscore the BSF's proactive measures in safeguarding national security.

In a well-coordinated search operation near Ferozepur's Kaluwala village, BSF troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone. Acting on specific intelligence, another operation spearheaded by BSF and Punjab police led to the seizure of 552 grams of heroin near Hazara Ram Singh Wala in Fazilka.

Further reinforcing their vigil, BSF seized more items, including a pistol and an additional packet of heroin weighing 204 grams near Chudiwala in Ferozepur. The prompt recovery of drones near Mehdipur and the Amritsar border further underscores BSF's commitment to combating cross-border threats.

