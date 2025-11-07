BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts: Drones and Narcotics Recovered on Punjab Border
The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Punjab over the past 24 hours. In separate operations, BSF seized drones, heroin, and firearms. These interceptions underline the BSF's vigilance and effective use of intelligence in safeguarding the border against Pakistani smugglers.
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted several cross-border smuggling operations in Punjab within the last 24 hours, seizing drones, narcotics, and firearms. These operations underscore the BSF's proactive measures in safeguarding national security.
In a well-coordinated search operation near Ferozepur's Kaluwala village, BSF troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone. Acting on specific intelligence, another operation spearheaded by BSF and Punjab police led to the seizure of 552 grams of heroin near Hazara Ram Singh Wala in Fazilka.
Further reinforcing their vigil, BSF seized more items, including a pistol and an additional packet of heroin weighing 204 grams near Chudiwala in Ferozepur. The prompt recovery of drones near Mehdipur and the Amritsar border further underscores BSF's commitment to combating cross-border threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- smuggling
- drone
- recovery
- Punjab
- narcotics
- Pakistani smugglers
- heroin
- seizure
- border security
ALSO READ
Narcotics Trafficker With International Ties Seized by Rajasthan Police
Inspiring Legacy: Punjab Empowers Youth Through Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Teachings
Powering Punjab's Youth: A New Dawn of Opportunities
Nayab Singh Saini Rallies for Punjab's Future Amid By-election
CBI Launches Probe into Suspicious Death of Former Punjab DGP's Son