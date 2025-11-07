Navigating a New World Order: Vikram Sood's Insightful New Book

The Observer Research Foundation and Juggernaut Books unveiled former R&AW Chief Vikram Sood's thought-provoking book, 'Great Power Games: From Western Decline to Eastern Ascent,' at the Prime Minister Museum in New Delhi. The book offers a comprehensive analysis of the global shift in power from the West to the East.

A distinguished panel, including Samir Saran, Gautam Chikermane, Vikram Sood, Smriti Irani, Baijayant Jay Panda, and Sanjeev Sanyal, engaged in a lively discussion. Vikram Sood noted that 'Great Power Games' is the third in a trilogy exploring global narratives and their influence on geopolitics.

Baijayant Jay Panda emphasized India's strategic opportunities and challenges in a shifting global landscape. Smriti Irani highlighted India's potential role as a bridge between global powers, while Sanjeev Sanyal stressed the need for a united national effort to secure India's place in the emerging world order.