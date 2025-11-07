Left Menu

Finance Minister Visits Pioneering Tata Semiconductor Project in Assam

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Assam's first semiconductor assembly project, engaging with local students and entrepreneurs. Highlighting the state's growth potential and innovation opportunities, Sitharaman urged youth involvement in industrial adventures. The Rs 27,000 crore Tata project aims to enhance India's semiconductor capabilities and create significant employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:19 IST
Finance Minister Visits Pioneering Tata Semiconductor Project in Assam
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid a visit to Tata Electronics' semiconductor assembly and testing project site in Morigaon district, Assam, marking a significant milestone for the North-East as it inaugurates its first such facility. Accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, she assessed the project's progress and engaged with officials.

At the interactive session 'Enterprise Assam - Viksit Bharat @2047', Sitharaman connected with over 200 students, start-ups, and entrepreneurs, emphasizing the burgeoning opportunities in Assam's industry sector. She encouraged the youth to embrace entrepreneurial ventures for economic growth, stating, "Assam is experiencing a prime growth phase; it's the right time for young entrepreneurs to innovate and lead."

Sitharaman outlined the impact of the new semiconductor unit as a part of Assam's dynamic industrial strategy, and highlighted a recent Rs 1 lakh crore fund launched by Prime Minister Modi to boost research and innovation. This initiative coincides with the national celebration as she joined in the mass signing of Vande Mataram, commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Song.

The Tata project, with a Rs 27,000 crore investment, aims to produce 48 million chips daily, utilizing advanced technologies like Flip Chip and ISIP. Expected to create around 15,000 direct and 11,000-13,000 indirect jobs, it aligns with India's self-reliance vision in semiconductor manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
2
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
3
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States
4
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025