Finance Minister Visits Pioneering Tata Semiconductor Project in Assam

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid a visit to Tata Electronics' semiconductor assembly and testing project site in Morigaon district, Assam, marking a significant milestone for the North-East as it inaugurates its first such facility. Accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, she assessed the project's progress and engaged with officials.

At the interactive session 'Enterprise Assam - Viksit Bharat @2047', Sitharaman connected with over 200 students, start-ups, and entrepreneurs, emphasizing the burgeoning opportunities in Assam's industry sector. She encouraged the youth to embrace entrepreneurial ventures for economic growth, stating, "Assam is experiencing a prime growth phase; it's the right time for young entrepreneurs to innovate and lead."

Sitharaman outlined the impact of the new semiconductor unit as a part of Assam's dynamic industrial strategy, and highlighted a recent Rs 1 lakh crore fund launched by Prime Minister Modi to boost research and innovation. This initiative coincides with the national celebration as she joined in the mass signing of Vande Mataram, commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Song.

The Tata project, with a Rs 27,000 crore investment, aims to produce 48 million chips daily, utilizing advanced technologies like Flip Chip and ISIP. Expected to create around 15,000 direct and 11,000-13,000 indirect jobs, it aligns with India's self-reliance vision in semiconductor manufacturing.

