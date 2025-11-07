U.S. Ponders Sanction Exemption for Hungarian Oil

In a move that may alter the geopolitical energy landscape, U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at a potential exemption for Hungary from sanctions targeting Russian oil. The suggestion was made during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House on Friday.

Trump underscored Hungary's dependency on Russian energy and highlighted the significant challenges faced by the country in sourcing oil and gas from alternative regions. This dependency is critical in the context of U.S. sanctions directed at curtailing Russian oil exports.

The discussion signals a possible shift in U.S. foreign policy strategy, as it deals with complex energy alliances. European dependencies on Russian energy have long been a point of contention in international diplomacy.

