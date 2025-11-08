U.S. Grants Hungary One-Year Sanctions Exemption
The United States has extended a one-year exemption to Hungary from sanctions related to the use of Russian energy, as confirmed by a White House official. This decision aims to alleviate Hungary’s energy crisis by allowing continued access to Russian energy sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 05:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions related to the use of Russian energy, a White House official announced on Friday.
This moves comes as a measure to alleviate Hungary's energy supply issues amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting global energy dynamics.
The exemption provides Hungary with temporary relief, allowing it to continue accessing Russian energy sources for another year without facing U.S. sanctions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hungary Secures U.S. Sanctions Exemption Amid Energy Ties with Russia
Hungary Secures Exemption from US Sanctions on Russian Energy
U.S. Ponders Sanction Exemption for Hungarian Oil
Trump and Orbán Negotiate Potential Energy Sanctions Exemption
Orbán's Gambit: Russian Oil, Trump Ties, and Europe's Energy Crisis