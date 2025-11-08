Left Menu

U.S. Grants Hungary One-Year Sanctions Exemption

The United States has extended a one-year exemption to Hungary from sanctions related to the use of Russian energy, as confirmed by a White House official. This decision aims to alleviate Hungary’s energy crisis by allowing continued access to Russian energy sources.

The United States has granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions related to the use of Russian energy, a White House official announced on Friday.

This moves comes as a measure to alleviate Hungary's energy supply issues amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting global energy dynamics.

The exemption provides Hungary with temporary relief, allowing it to continue accessing Russian energy sources for another year without facing U.S. sanctions.

