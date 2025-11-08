Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

Thick black smoke rose ominously above Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, as firefighter Syeda Masooma Zaidi sped towards an industrial fire.

Amidst a deafening roar and blistering heat, Zaidi and her team, armed with hoses, took on the blaze that threatened to cause widespread destruction. Hours later, they emerged victorious, having saved nearby factories and prevented any loss of life, despite the extensive damage.

Zaidi represents a growing number of women entering firefighting in Pakistan, a sector traditionally dominated by men. Her journey from training in Punjab to becoming one of Sindh's 50 women firefighters marks a shift in societal norms, showcasing that gender is no barrier to heroism.