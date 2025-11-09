Left Menu

Haryana govt encouraging farmers to cultivate horticultural crops

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-11-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 12:38 IST
Haryana govt encouraging farmers to cultivate horticultural crops
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government is introducing new provisions to encourage farmers to cultivate horticultural crops.

Under the initiative, farmers are being motivated to engage in the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and spices, a spokesperson of the Horticulture Department said.

Giving details about the scheme, he said it includes activities such as establishing new fruit orchards, cultivating vegetables through an integrated model, growing fruit crops, spices, and aromatic plants.

''The farmers will be provided subsidies as follows: Rs 24,500 to Rs 1,40,000 per acre for establishing new orchards, Rs 15,000 per acre for vegetable cultivation under the integrated model, Rs 25,500 per acre for Scheduled Caste farmers, Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre for spice cultivation, Rs 8,000 to Rs 40,000 per acre for flower cultivation, and Rs 8,000 per acre for aromatic plant cultivation.

''The subsidy amount will be directly transferred to the farmer's bank account. The maximum limit for subsidy assistance is up to 5 acres,'' he said.

Farmers interested in availing the benefits of these schemes, including information about the application process and area limits for subsidy, can register themselves on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora and Hortnet portals (hortnet.hortharyana.gov.in).

''In addition, applicants must have the required documents such as the application form with personal details, family ID (Parivar Pehchan Patra), complete bank account information, and Scheduled Caste certificate (if applicable),'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

 India
2
Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of Andhra

Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of A...

 India
3
UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes charges

UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes ch...

 India
4
NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Rajnath Singh in Bihar's Aurangabad.

NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Raj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025