PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - November 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BBC boss Tim Davie resigns over Trump documentary edit - Permira nears 2-billion-pound plus deal to buy JTC

- Exxon to 'pace' low-carbon spending blaming weak demand and bad policies - HMRC probes Tim Horlick's Ayanda Capital over pandemic-era taxes

Overview - BBC director-general Tim Davie resigned on Sunday after days of criticism over the public service broadcaster's coverage, including misleading edits of a Donald Trump speech in a documentary.

- Private equity group Permira is nearing a 2-billion-pound ($2.68 billion) plus deal to buy UK-listed fund administrator JTC, in a move that would see off interest from rival buyout firm Warburg Pincus. - ExxonMobil says it will "pace" spending on low-carbon projects because of disappointing customer demand and government policies that are failing to provide the right incentives to create viable markets.

- Tim Horlick's Ayanda Capital is being investigated by the UK tax authority to determine whether it paid the taxes due on income it received during the pandemic. ($1 = 0.7451 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)