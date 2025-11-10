PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - November 10
- ExxonMobil says it will "pace" spending on low-carbon projects because of disappointing customer demand and government policies that are failing to provide the right incentives to create viable markets. - Tim Horlick's Ayanda Capital is being investigated by the UK tax authority to determine whether it paid the taxes due on income it received during the pandemic.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- BBC boss Tim Davie resigns over Trump documentary edit - Permira nears 2-billion-pound plus deal to buy JTC
- Exxon to 'pace' low-carbon spending blaming weak demand and bad policies - HMRC probes Tim Horlick's Ayanda Capital over pandemic-era taxes
Overview - BBC director-general Tim Davie resigned on Sunday after days of criticism over the public service broadcaster's coverage, including misleading edits of a Donald Trump speech in a documentary.
- Private equity group Permira is nearing a 2-billion-pound ($2.68 billion) plus deal to buy UK-listed fund administrator JTC, in a move that would see off interest from rival buyout firm Warburg Pincus. - ExxonMobil says it will "pace" spending on low-carbon projects because of disappointing customer demand and government policies that are failing to provide the right incentives to create viable markets.
- Tim Horlick's Ayanda Capital is being investigated by the UK tax authority to determine whether it paid the taxes due on income it received during the pandemic. ($1 = 0.7451 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump booed as 1st sitting US president at a regular-season NFL game since Carter in 1978
UPDATE 6-BBC boss and head of news quit after criticism of Trump documentary edit
UPDATE 5-BBC boss and head of news quit after criticism of Trump documentary edit
Trump takes aim at Obamacare as historic federal shutdown hits 40th day
UPDATE 4-BBC boss and head of news quit after Trump documentary edit criticism