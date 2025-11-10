"Gone are the days when they ruled with 'katta": Rajnath Singh slams RJD in Bihar rally

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh has appealed to the voters in Bihar not to bring back RJD's "jungle raj" in the State. He said that gone are the days "when they ruled with katta (a country-made pistol)." "Gone are those days when they ruled with 'katta'. Now no one can dare threaten anyone," the BJP leader said while addressing an election rally in Bihar's Kaimur on Sunday.

"It was shocking to see when RJD asked a 7-year-old kid to give a speech on stage. The child said, when he was uneducated, he would go around with a stick, but when Tejashwi Bhaiya became the Chief Minister, he would move around with a 'katta'. Shame on such politics where they want to imbibe such values in an innocent kid," he added. Earlier in the day, in another election rally in Gaya, Singh urged voters in Bihar to decide whether or not they want their state to progress or regress to the 'jungle raj' of yesteryear during the regimes of the Congress and the RJD.

"...You have to decide whether to make Bihar a developed Bihar in the coming years or take it back to jungle raj. India is going to become a developed India... I say with confidence that India will become 'Viksit' only when Bihar becomes 'Viksit'," Singh said while addressing a public rally in Gaya ji ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections in the State. The Defence Minister further criticised Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for his "Congress means Muslims" comment, calling it a sheer degradation of politics.

"...If anyone can bring development, it's the NDA, and no one else. As far as the RJD and Congress are concerned, they say absurd things. They want to achieve political success by tearing apart the harmony and brotherhood of society in the name of caste, sect, and religion. I heard a statement from a Congress leader, the Chief Minister of Telangana, two or three days ago. He said that 'Congress means Muslims, and Muslims mean Congress'... To what extent does Congress want to stoop to politics?... I also say this to our Muslim brothers. You are being provoked. Think seriously about this..." The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

