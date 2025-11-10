Left Menu

Massive Explosive Haul Unveiled: Joint Forces Nab Key Suspects in Faridabad

In a significant joint operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered explosive material and ammunition in Faridabad, arresting Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather. The operation, aiding from confessions and seizures, uncovered ammonium nitrate, weapons, and communication devices, boosting security vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:19 IST
Faridabad Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with Haryana Police, have seized a massive cache of explosive materials and ammunition in Faridabad, Haryana. The operation led to the arrest of a key suspect, Dr. Muzammil, a physician at Al-Falah University, who was apprehended after authorities recovered around 360 kg of inflammable materials, believed to be ammonium nitrate, and various arms. Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta confirmed that the operation remains active and ongoing.

Details of the recovered stash include weapons such as an assault rifle with 83 live rounds and a pistol with additional magazines and live ammunition. Among the confiscated items were timers, remotes, walkie-talkies, and nearly 5 kg of heavy metal. The presence of large suitcases filled with these materials has raised alarm, but it was clarified that RDX was not part of the recoveries.

Dr. Muzammil's arrest followed revelations from another suspect, Aadil Rather, who was detained after an AK-47 rifle was found at the Government Medical College in Srinagar. The ongoing joint operation has been active for over two weeks, with critical leads shedding light on the extent of the plot. Further updates are anticipated as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

