BJP Protests Against 'VVIP Treatment' for Terrorists in Karnataka Jail

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a protest outside the official residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, responding to a viral video purportedly showing inmates, including ISIS operatives and convicts, receiving 'VVIP treatment' in the Central Jail. The protest highlighted perceived lapses in governance and security.

S Harish, BJP District Incharge, criticized the Congress-led government, alleging that Bengaluru prison has become a sanctuary for notorious criminals and terrorists. He called for the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister G. Pareeshwarappa and urged CM Siddaramaiah to accept moral responsibility for the security breach.

Further expressing concerns, BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan accused the Congress of siding with terrorists, branding the situation as 'anti-national.' Criticism also came from BJP Karnataka Chief BY Vijayendra, targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly facilitating a relaxed environment for radicals within the prison system.

Government response included an assurance from Home Minister G. Parmeshwara for stringent measures. He announced a meeting with senior officers to address the issue of unauthorized activities within the prison, promising serious actions against those involved.

The controversy stems from a viral video showing inmates at Parappanna Agrahara Jail enjoying luxuries like mobile phones and TVs. High-profile detainees, including a serial killer and an ISIS operative, were seen purportedly benefiting from these privileges.

