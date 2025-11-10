Left Menu

Axis Max Life Insurance Partners with IFC to Boost Financial Inclusion in India

Axis Max Life Insurance teams up with the International Finance Corporation to increase life insurance access in India, focusing on underserved communities, particularly women. This strategic partnership includes a $33 million investment aimed at enhancing governance, sustainability, and inclusive business practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Max Life Insurance, in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), aims to expand life insurance access to underserved communities in India, focusing particularly on women. The strategic partnership was announced on November 10, 2025, involving a significant investment of Rs 285 crore ($33 million).

This venture marks IFC's first investment in a licensed life insurance company in India, underscoring efforts to enhance India's financial inclusion and resilience. The partnership supports Axis Max Life's advance towards sustainable business practices, governance, and expanded insurance penetration.

Sumit Madan, CEO of Axis Max Life Insurance, highlighted the alliance as a key step in reinforcing the company's inclusive objectives, while IFC's Allen Forlemu stressed the venture's alignment with India's 'Insurance for All by 2047' vision, enhancing household security and industry growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

 India
2
Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medicinal Research

Unveiling the Hidden Power of Goniothalamus simonsii: A New Horizon in Medic...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

 India
4
Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

 Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025