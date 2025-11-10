Axis Max Life Insurance Partners with IFC to Boost Financial Inclusion in India

Axis Max Life Insurance, in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), aims to expand life insurance access to underserved communities in India, focusing particularly on women. The strategic partnership was announced on November 10, 2025, involving a significant investment of Rs 285 crore ($33 million).

This venture marks IFC's first investment in a licensed life insurance company in India, underscoring efforts to enhance India's financial inclusion and resilience. The partnership supports Axis Max Life's advance towards sustainable business practices, governance, and expanded insurance penetration.

Sumit Madan, CEO of Axis Max Life Insurance, highlighted the alliance as a key step in reinforcing the company's inclusive objectives, while IFC's Allen Forlemu stressed the venture's alignment with India's 'Insurance for All by 2047' vision, enhancing household security and industry growth.

