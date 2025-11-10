Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: India's Financial Readiness Reality Check

HDFC Life's 'Ready for Life Index' reveals a significant gap between perceived and actual financial preparedness among India's urban populace. The study highlights retirement planning as a critical weak spot, with many relying on family support. The need for improved financial literacy and action is emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Ready for Life Index' released by HDFC Life draws attention to a major disconnect in perceived and actual financial preparedness among urban Indians. Despite high perceived readiness, with an index of 85, the actual readiness stands at a modest 59, spotlighting a 26-point disparity.

The study identifies retirement planning as a crucial area with a 37-point gap in confidence versus tangible action. Many individuals still anticipate family support during retirement, stressing a transition towards independent financial security planning.

While awareness and optimism regarding financial health are prevalent, the study underscores the urgent need for long-term planning and financial literacy. Regional disparities further highlight variations in readiness across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

