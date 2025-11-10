Bridging the Gap: India's Financial Readiness Reality Check
HDFC Life's 'Ready for Life Index' reveals a significant gap between perceived and actual financial preparedness among India's urban populace. The study highlights retirement planning as a critical weak spot, with many relying on family support. The need for improved financial literacy and action is emphasized.
- Country:
- India
The 'Ready for Life Index' released by HDFC Life draws attention to a major disconnect in perceived and actual financial preparedness among urban Indians. Despite high perceived readiness, with an index of 85, the actual readiness stands at a modest 59, spotlighting a 26-point disparity.
The study identifies retirement planning as a crucial area with a 37-point gap in confidence versus tangible action. Many individuals still anticipate family support during retirement, stressing a transition towards independent financial security planning.
While awareness and optimism regarding financial health are prevalent, the study underscores the urgent need for long-term planning and financial literacy. Regional disparities further highlight variations in readiness across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)