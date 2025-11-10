Gadkari Advocates High-Tech Sugarcane Farming for Economic Boon

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called upon sugarcane cultivators to leverage modern technology, including artificial intelligence, to enhance yield and income streams. Speaking at the launch of the 42nd crushing season of Shri Nilkantheshwar Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana, Gadkari emphasized the importance of exceeding 60 tonnes per acre for profitability.

The minister underlined the critical role of technology as an essential tool for increasing productivity with minimal resources. Gadkari suggested that the industry should not be confined to sugar production alone but should also venture into ethanol, biofuel, and aviation fuel production to become a broader energy provider.

Additionally, local MLA Abhimanyu Pawar announced that farmers this season will earn Rs 3,011 per tonne of sugarcane. The push for technological adoption aims to ensure farmers receive fair dues while boosting industry sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)