Madhya Pradesh Workshop Champions Tribal Empowerment on Eve of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a pivotal workshop on the 'Tribal Cluster Development Project', emphasizing livelihood empowerment and rural development. This session, held at the BJP state headquarters, aligns with Janjatiya Gaurav Divas scheduled for November 15.

Addressing attendees, CM Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for the tribal community, recollecting the valiant efforts of tribal freedom fighters, notably Birsa Munda, against British colonialism. He remarked on the historical progression of the freedom movement from jungles to cities.

The CM announced plans for grand celebrations in Jabalpur and Alirajpur for the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, including exhibitions, developmental work inaugurations, and cultural events across tribal regions. Additionally, essay competitions and recognition for successful tribal youth and farmers are scheduled to commemorate the occasion.

