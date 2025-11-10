Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Workshop Champions Tribal Empowerment on Eve of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

At a Bhopal workshop for the Tribal Cluster Development Project, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted initiatives to empower livelihood, prevent migration, and honor tribal contributions. The event precedes the Nov 15 Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, emphasizing cultural celebrations, exhibitions, and developmental activities across Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Workshop Champions Tribal Empowerment on Eve of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a pivotal workshop on the 'Tribal Cluster Development Project', emphasizing livelihood empowerment and rural development. This session, held at the BJP state headquarters, aligns with Janjatiya Gaurav Divas scheduled for November 15.

Addressing attendees, CM Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for the tribal community, recollecting the valiant efforts of tribal freedom fighters, notably Birsa Munda, against British colonialism. He remarked on the historical progression of the freedom movement from jungles to cities.

The CM announced plans for grand celebrations in Jabalpur and Alirajpur for the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, including exhibitions, developmental work inaugurations, and cultural events across tribal regions. Additionally, essay competitions and recognition for successful tribal youth and farmers are scheduled to commemorate the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore Councilor Anwar Qadri Ousted Amid 'Love Jihad' Controversy

Indore Councilor Anwar Qadri Ousted Amid 'Love Jihad' Controversy

 India
2
Diplomatic Standoff: Trapped Fighters Pose Test for Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Diplomatic Standoff: Trapped Fighters Pose Test for Gaza Ceasefire Plan

 Global
3
BJP Manipur Charts Future and Awaits Key Leadership Visit

BJP Manipur Charts Future and Awaits Key Leadership Visit

 India
4
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Indian Equities: A Bullish Outlook

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Indian Equities: A Bullish Outlook

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025