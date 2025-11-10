Construction Mishap: House Collapses, Trapping Workers in Jaipur

A house under construction in the Subhash Chowk area of Jaipur crumbled, leading to a perilous situation where up to four people are presumed trapped beneath the debris.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Piyush Kaviya reported that the attic over the basement of the structure collapsed, triggering the emergency.

Thanks to swift efforts by local residents, police, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the homeowner was rescued and hospitalized. ACP Kaviya confirmed the absence of further victims but stated that more information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)