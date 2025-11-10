Left Menu

Construction Mishap: House Collapses, Trapping Workers in Jaipur

In Jaipur's Subhash Chowk area, a house under construction collapsed, leaving four individuals feared trapped. Police, along with SDRF, managed to rescue the homeowner. More details are anticipated as rescue operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:38 IST
Construction Mishap: House Collapses, Trapping Workers in Jaipur
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A house under construction in the Subhash Chowk area of Jaipur crumbled, leading to a perilous situation where up to four people are presumed trapped beneath the debris.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Piyush Kaviya reported that the attic over the basement of the structure collapsed, triggering the emergency.

Thanks to swift efforts by local residents, police, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the homeowner was rescued and hospitalized. ACP Kaviya confirmed the absence of further victims but stated that more information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore Councilor Anwar Qadri Ousted Amid 'Love Jihad' Controversy

Indore Councilor Anwar Qadri Ousted Amid 'Love Jihad' Controversy

 India
2
Diplomatic Standoff: Trapped Fighters Pose Test for Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Diplomatic Standoff: Trapped Fighters Pose Test for Gaza Ceasefire Plan

 Global
3
BJP Manipur Charts Future and Awaits Key Leadership Visit

BJP Manipur Charts Future and Awaits Key Leadership Visit

 India
4
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Indian Equities: A Bullish Outlook

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Indian Equities: A Bullish Outlook

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025