Pfizer Prepared to Pay Entire CVR for Metsera

In a recent interview broadcast on CNBC, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla declared the company's readiness to pay the full contingent value right (CVR) for the treatment Metsera. This decision underscores Pfizer's confidence in the drug's potential impact and their commitment to adhering to financial commitments.

Bourla's statement comes in the context of covering financial arrangements tied to Metsera's development and marketing success, signaling the pharmaceutical giant's strategic investment in its pipeline products.

This move also suggests that Pfizer is not only optimistic about Metsera's future but is also keen on bolstering investor confidence by ensuring transparency and responsibility in its financial dealings.