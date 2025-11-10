Left Menu

Pfizer Prepared to Pay Entire CVR for Metsera

Pfizer's CEO, Albert Bourla, announced the company's willingness to pay the entire contingent value right (CVR) for Metsera as per an interview on CNBC. This statement reflects Pfizer's commitment to fulfill its financial obligations related to the development and commercial success of Metsera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:38 IST
In a recent interview broadcast on CNBC, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla declared the company's readiness to pay the full contingent value right (CVR) for the treatment Metsera. This decision underscores Pfizer's confidence in the drug's potential impact and their commitment to adhering to financial commitments.

Bourla's statement comes in the context of covering financial arrangements tied to Metsera's development and marketing success, signaling the pharmaceutical giant's strategic investment in its pipeline products.

This move also suggests that Pfizer is not only optimistic about Metsera's future but is also keen on bolstering investor confidence by ensuring transparency and responsibility in its financial dealings.

