Tragic Car Blast Near Red Fort: Nation Mourns with Leaders' Condolences

In a tragic incident that has shaken the national capital, a car explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station resulted in the loss of multiple lives and injuries to several pedestrians. The blast occurred at a traffic signal at approximately 7pm on Monday, damaging multiple vehicles and leading to a swift response from authorities.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the leaders who expressed their condolences. PM Modi reassured the public that the government is assisting those affected and has reviewed the situation with officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah.

The investigative teams, including the NSG, NIA, and Delhi police, have been deployed to the site for a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. As reports indicate a significant loss of life, the nation's leaders pledge thorough investigation and continued support for the victims' families and the injured.

