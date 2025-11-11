Tragic Delhi Blast: Swift Government Response Praised by BJP's Aparna Yadav

BJP leader Aparna Bisht Yadav expressed strong condemnation of the recent blast in Delhi, labeling it a tragic event. She commended the swift response by the government, noting that Home Minister Amit Shah had quickly issued directives aimed at ensuring injured individuals received prompt treatment.

Yadav highlighted the government's dedication to tackling terrorism, asserting that India remains resolute against such threats. In a statement made to ANI in Lucknow, she remarked on the swift action taken by authorities, with explosive materials and weapons being seized from various locations across the country.

At least eight fatalities were reported from the explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday evening, with several others injured. Delhi Police registered a case under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The situation prompted a high-level security review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attended by senior officials including the Union Home Secretary, Intelligence Bureau Director, and Delhi Police Commissioner. Jammu and Kashmir's DGP joined the meeting through a virtual link, reflecting the urgency of the response.