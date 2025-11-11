Tamil Nadu Congress Challenges BJP Over Voter Roll Revisions

Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of engaging in malpractice under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Selvaperunthagai revealed that the Congress is organizing protests against the SIR across all district headquarters in Tamil Nadu.

Selvaperunthagai emphasized that the INDIA alliance, led by DMK's leader MK Stalin, is at the forefront of this protest. He cited examples of alleged electoral fraud by the BJP in various states, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar. "Rahul Gandhi has brought the issue to the attention of parliament and the Election Commission," he stated.

DMK MP TR Baalu criticized the SIR process, alleging it lacks constitutional backing and accusing the Election Commission of overstepping its bounds. An X post by MK Stalin declared the push against SIR, claiming it threatens voter rights. Stalin announced plans to approach the Supreme Court for redress.

(With inputs from agencies.)