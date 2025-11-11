Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Congress Challenges BJP Over Voter Roll Revisions

The Tamil Nadu Congress, led by K Selvaperunthagai, accuses the BJP of malpractice during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. In protest, the Congress and its allies are staging agitations across Tamil Nadu. DMK's MK Stalin criticizes the initiative as anti-democratic, urging a unified defense of voting rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:26 IST
Tamil Nadu Congress Challenges BJP Over Voter Roll Revisions
Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of engaging in malpractice under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Selvaperunthagai revealed that the Congress is organizing protests against the SIR across all district headquarters in Tamil Nadu.

Selvaperunthagai emphasized that the INDIA alliance, led by DMK's leader MK Stalin, is at the forefront of this protest. He cited examples of alleged electoral fraud by the BJP in various states, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar. "Rahul Gandhi has brought the issue to the attention of parliament and the Election Commission," he stated.

DMK MP TR Baalu criticized the SIR process, alleging it lacks constitutional backing and accusing the Election Commission of overstepping its bounds. An X post by MK Stalin declared the push against SIR, claiming it threatens voter rights. Stalin announced plans to approach the Supreme Court for redress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

 Greece
2
Court Blast in Pakistani Capital Leaves Several Injured

Court Blast in Pakistani Capital Leaves Several Injured

 Pakistan
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: CM Assures Support

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: CM Assures Support

 India
4
Visa Denial Puts Sumit Nagal's Australian Open Ambitions in Jeopardy

Visa Denial Puts Sumit Nagal's Australian Open Ambitions in Jeopardy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025