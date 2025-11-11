Left Menu

BJP Confident as Women Voters Influence Bihar Elections

BJP candidate Vidya Sagar Keshri projects a sweeping win in Bihar elections, driven by strong female voter turnout. Stating confidence in a 55,000-vote margin victory, Keshri highlights increased participation and security across 122 constituencies. Key NDA and JD(U) leaders are amidst intense electoral contests, with vote counting due on November 14.

BJP candidate from Forbesganj and sitting MLA Vidya Sagar Keshri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, BJP candidate from Forbesganj, Vidya Sagar Keshri, expressed confidence in securing a decisive victory, buoyed by the substantial turnout of women voters. Keshri insists that the participation is indicative of support for a 'fearless and well-governed Bihar.'

This electoral phase, with voting across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, sees tight security measures in place. The BJP legislator anticipates a record mandate, predicting a victory margin of at least 55,000 votes. 'I will win by at least a 55,000-vote margin. Even if it is a margin of 54,000 votes, I will give up my MLA membership,' stated Keshri.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 47.62% by early afternoon, with the highest participation in Kishanganj at 51.86%. As voting continues, several prominent leaders from the NDA and JD(U) are vying for key positions, with the elections poised to shape Bihar's political landscape. Vote counting is scheduled for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

