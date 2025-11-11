Left Menu

ACME Solar's Groundbreaking 450 MW Renewable Energy Project

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd secures a 450 MW renewable energy project from SJVN with a 25-year tariff of INR 6.75/unit. The project, integrating 300 MW solar and 1800 MWh BESS technology, will leverage night-time connectivity in Rajasthan, marking ACME's first use of Indian-made solar cells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:52 IST
ACME Solar's Groundbreaking 450 MW Renewable Energy Project
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has triumphantly secured a landmark 450 MW renewable energy project from SJVN. Announced on Tuesday, this project will operate under a tariff of INR 6.75 per unit over a span of 25 years, marking a significant milestone for ACME Solar.

The tender adhered to the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding guidelines, with an e-reverse auction conducted on October 9, 2025, and the Letter of Award received on November 10. ACME Solar will supply 4 MWh per MW of capacity during peak demand hours with a required 90% monthly availability.

Integrating 300 MW of solar power and a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) of 1800 MWh, this project capitalizes on nighttime connectivity in Rajasthan. ACME's first use of Indian-made solar cells underscores its pioneering role in renewable energy solutions. Chief Commercial Officer Rahula Kashyapa hailed this win as a pivotal achievement for both the company and its customers.

