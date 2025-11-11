Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Govt Over Delhi Blast: Intelligence Failure Exposed

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government over the recent blast in Delhi, calling it an 'intelligence failure.' The explosion, which killed at least eight near the Red Fort, raises concerns about security in the capital, especially around key national events, Yadav remarked.

During a press conference, Yadav expressed confidence that the government will identify those responsible for the attack. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conveyed her condolences and assured that efforts are underway to support the victims' families. She emphasized government commitment to ensure the injured receive necessary aid and care.

Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other relevant laws as investigations continue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the situation. Authorities are focusing on suspect movements and potential links to a network associated with a Faridabad university.

(With inputs from agencies.)