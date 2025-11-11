Left Menu

Bajaj Finserv's Profitable Quarter: A Surge in Growth and Strategic Acquisition

Bajaj Finserv reported an 8% rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 2,244 crore. The company's total income increased significantly, driven by growth in its subsidiaries and strategic acquisition plans for a 26% equity stake in Bajaj Allianz General and Life Insurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:50 IST
Bajaj Finserv's Profitable Quarter: A Surge in Growth and Strategic Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Finserv has reported an 8% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,244 crore for the September quarter. In comparison, last year's profit stood at Rs 2,087 crore. The company's consolidated income rose to Rs 37,403 crore, up from Rs 33,704 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Pune-based company's interest income surged to Rs 19,599 crore in the second quarter of FY25, while total expenditure increased to Rs 30,581 crore. Bajaj General Insurance, a subsidiary, saw a 5% profit rise to Rs 517 crore. Additionally, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management's assets under management amounted to Rs 28,814 crore as of September 30, 2025.

In strategic moves, Bajaj Finserv signed agreements to acquire a 26% equity stake from Allianz SE in Bajaj Allianz General and Life Insurance. The acquisition involves regulatory approvals, some of which have been received from the Competition Commission of India and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. Upon completing an initial tranche, existing joint venture agreements will terminate, paving the way for the name change approved by the Registrar of Companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Graft Case: Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Prison Threat

Massive Graft Case: Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Prison Threat

 Turkey
2
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Losses Narrow in Q2

Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Losses Narrow in Q2

 India
3
Torrent Power Surges to New Profit Heights with Robust Generation Revenue

Torrent Power Surges to New Profit Heights with Robust Generation Revenue

 India
4
Epping Forest Council's Legal Battle over Asylum Accommodation

Epping Forest Council's Legal Battle over Asylum Accommodation

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025