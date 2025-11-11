Bajaj Finserv's Profitable Quarter: A Surge in Growth and Strategic Acquisition

Bajaj Finserv has reported an 8% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,244 crore for the September quarter. In comparison, last year's profit stood at Rs 2,087 crore. The company's consolidated income rose to Rs 37,403 crore, up from Rs 33,704 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Pune-based company's interest income surged to Rs 19,599 crore in the second quarter of FY25, while total expenditure increased to Rs 30,581 crore. Bajaj General Insurance, a subsidiary, saw a 5% profit rise to Rs 517 crore. Additionally, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management's assets under management amounted to Rs 28,814 crore as of September 30, 2025.

In strategic moves, Bajaj Finserv signed agreements to acquire a 26% equity stake from Allianz SE in Bajaj Allianz General and Life Insurance. The acquisition involves regulatory approvals, some of which have been received from the Competition Commission of India and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. Upon completing an initial tranche, existing joint venture agreements will terminate, paving the way for the name change approved by the Registrar of Companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)