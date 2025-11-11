Left Menu

Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

Ramesh Chand of Niti Aayog emphasizes that technology-driven smart agriculture is crucial for India's development. With innovations in genetic modification and ICT systems, there is a push towards making agriculture efficient and sustainable. Key efforts include digital agriculture, waste-to-wealth initiatives, and addressing climate challenges.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:40 IST
Technology-led smart agriculture is pivotal to building a developed India, asserts Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand.

He highlighted the rapid evolution in the agri-tech sector, encompassing genetic modification and data-driven systems, at an Assocham event. Chand stressed the need for farmers to access capital and knowledge for adapting to these changes.

Chand noted that India is not only food-secure but also advancing towards climate-smart agriculture and value addition, with significant growth in Tier-II areas. Initiatives like waste-to-wealth, digital agriculture, and KUSUM are critical in enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability amid climate challenges.

