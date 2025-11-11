Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat
Ramesh Chand of Niti Aayog emphasizes that technology-driven smart agriculture is crucial for India's development. With innovations in genetic modification and ICT systems, there is a push towards making agriculture efficient and sustainable. Key efforts include digital agriculture, waste-to-wealth initiatives, and addressing climate challenges.
- Country:
- India
Technology-led smart agriculture is pivotal to building a developed India, asserts Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand.
He highlighted the rapid evolution in the agri-tech sector, encompassing genetic modification and data-driven systems, at an Assocham event. Chand stressed the need for farmers to access capital and knowledge for adapting to these changes.
Chand noted that India is not only food-secure but also advancing towards climate-smart agriculture and value addition, with significant growth in Tier-II areas. Initiatives like waste-to-wealth, digital agriculture, and KUSUM are critical in enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability amid climate challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Agri-Tech: India's Path to a Digital Farm Future
Nike Takes Big Leap in Sustainability with Ester Loop's Circular Resin
Angola and India's Strategic Partnership: A Leap Towards Sustainability
Delhi Metro: Driving Change and Sustainability in Urban Commutes
Young Indian changemakers showcase AI, sustainability innovations at UN