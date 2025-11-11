Left Menu

AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution at 22nd CII Annual Health Summit

At the 22nd CII Annual Health Summit in New Delhi, experts highlighted the transformative role of AI in healthcare. Discussions emphasized cross-national collaborations, public-private partnerships, and AI's potential to enhance accessibility, expertise, and efficiency in India's healthcare system, spotlighting India's digital health advancements and future-focused healthcare agenda.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, CII Steering Group on Health & Healthcare Council and CMD, Medanta - The Medicity (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the 22nd CII Annual Health Summit in New Delhi, healthcare leaders emphasized the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming healthcare delivery. Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chair of the CII Steering Group, highlighted India's progress through government initiatives and public-private partnerships in improving healthcare access for its 1.4 billion citizens.

Speakers underscored the urgency for innovative solutions to address rising health challenges such as obesity, cancer, and chronic diseases. Suneeta Reddy from Apollo Hospitals cited India's advancements in digital health, including over 79 crore ABHA IDs, and stressed AI's role in enhancing early detection and prevention of non-communicable diseases.

Promoting international collaboration, Dr. Kenji Shibuya, CEO of Medical Excellence Japan, highlighted synergies between India and Japan in integrating AI with traditional Ayurvedic medicine. The Summit also marked a new collaboration with Japan and ASEAN countries aimed at policy research and capacity building, aligning with India's vision for an AI-driven healthcare future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

