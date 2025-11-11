Protests Erupt in Indore Over Pending Scholarships for SC-ST and OBC Students
A demonstration led by college students and the Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti student wing engulfed Indore, Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the delay in scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students. Protestors marched to the collectorate office, demanding urgent action as many students face academic and financial obstacles.
In a bold protest on Tuesday, college students alongside the Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) organisation's student wing marched through the streets of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, demanding immediate attention to delayed scholarships.
The demonstrators started their march at Tantya Bhil crossing, heading toward the collectorate office, where they submitted a formal memorandum detailing their grievances over pending scholarships to a local Tehsildar.
Babu Lal Baghel, state president of the JAYS student wing, criticized the administration's misuse of funds intended for SC, ST, and OBC students and voiced the potential for a larger, state-wide protest if the scholarships are not allocated promptly.
