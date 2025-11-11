Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Security Tightens After Delhi Car Blast

A car explosion near Red Fort, labeled as a possible terror act, prompts heightened security measures and NIA investigation. Home Minister Amit Shah vows to bring culprits to justice, urging comprehensive probes. Lal Quila Metro Station remains closed, with Delhi Metro advising commuters to stay updated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:32 IST
Tensions Rise as Security Tightens After Delhi Car Blast
Security personnel with a sniffer dog at the Lal Quila metro station (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened fears and intensified security measures, the Lal Quila Metro Station in Delhi will remain closed on November 12, according to a statement released by Delhi Metro on Tuesday. The announcement follows a car explosion near Red Fort which killed eight people and injured several others.

The blast, which involved a Hyundai i20 near Subhash Marg's traffic signal, has resulted in central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), taking charge of the investigation, now deemed a potential terror act. The Ministry of Home Affairs quickly handed over the case to the NIA amid mounting concerns.

In response to the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level security review meeting, pressing agencies to thoroughly investigate and apprehend those responsible. Key figures, including the Intelligence Bureau Director and Delhi Police Commissioner, were present, with measures put in place to ensure no theory is left unexplored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

