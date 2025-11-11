Left Menu

NIA Files Chargesheet in Social Media Terror Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged two men with terrorism-related offenses for allegedly using social media to radicalise youth across India. The accused aimed to promote ISIS-inspired ideology, inciting violence and threatening national unity. Investigations continue to unearth wider networks involved in their conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:55 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially filed a chargesheet against two individuals accused of orchestrating a terror conspiracy spanning Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The case involves efforts to radicalise young people across India through social media platforms.

Siraz Ur Rahiman from Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer from Hyderabad were initially arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in mid-May. The NIA later assumed control of the investigation, formally presenting the charges in the NIA Special Court located in Visakhapatnam.

The investigation reveals that the accused promoted ISIS-inspired ideology, aiming to indoctrinate youth into committing terrorist acts across various locations. They operated numerous social media groups on platforms like Instagram and Signal, actively recruiting followers and inciting violence. Charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. The probe continues to identify the broader network involved.

