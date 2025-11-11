CoreWeave Faces Revenue Setback Amid Data Center Delays

CoreWeave's shares plummeted 10% after the company scaled back its revenue forecasts due to data center issues, despite high demand for its AI services.

The Nvidia-supported firm cited rising infrastructure and AI chip costs, and increased competition as factors hampering its profitability. The company reported delays with a key data center partner but maintained its contract's total value. Analysts noted the operational risks involved with large-scale AI data centers.

Once a prominent Ethereum miner, CoreWeave pivoted to AI, leasing Nvidia GPUs and partnering with firms like Meta and OpenAI. Despite third-quarter revenues exceeding expectations, the company faces mounting challenges as market confidence wavers.

(With inputs from agencies.)