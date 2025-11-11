CoreWeave Faces Revenue Setback Amid Data Center Delays
CoreWeave's shares dropped 10% amid reduced revenue forecasts linked to data center delays, despite strong AI service demand. Rising infrastructure costs and competition impact profitability, with operational risks in focus. Stock value and market confidence took a hit, despite soaring since IPO.
CoreWeave's shares plummeted 10% after the company scaled back its revenue forecasts due to data center issues, despite high demand for its AI services.
The Nvidia-supported firm cited rising infrastructure and AI chip costs, and increased competition as factors hampering its profitability. The company reported delays with a key data center partner but maintained its contract's total value. Analysts noted the operational risks involved with large-scale AI data centers.
Once a prominent Ethereum miner, CoreWeave pivoted to AI, leasing Nvidia GPUs and partnering with firms like Meta and OpenAI. Despite third-quarter revenues exceeding expectations, the company faces mounting challenges as market confidence wavers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
