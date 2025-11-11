Left Menu

CoreWeave Faces Revenue Setback Amid Data Center Delays

CoreWeave's shares dropped 10% amid reduced revenue forecasts linked to data center delays, despite strong AI service demand. Rising infrastructure costs and competition impact profitability, with operational risks in focus. Stock value and market confidence took a hit, despite soaring since IPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:24 IST
CoreWeave Faces Revenue Setback Amid Data Center Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CoreWeave's shares plummeted 10% after the company scaled back its revenue forecasts due to data center issues, despite high demand for its AI services.

The Nvidia-supported firm cited rising infrastructure and AI chip costs, and increased competition as factors hampering its profitability. The company reported delays with a key data center partner but maintained its contract's total value. Analysts noted the operational risks involved with large-scale AI data centers.

Once a prominent Ethereum miner, CoreWeave pivoted to AI, leasing Nvidia GPUs and partnering with firms like Meta and OpenAI. Despite third-quarter revenues exceeding expectations, the company faces mounting challenges as market confidence wavers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
2
Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

 Global
3
Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

 India
4
Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025