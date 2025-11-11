Guyana's Oil Boom: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Strike 5-Year Deal

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas have inked a pivotal 5-year agreement with the government of Guyana to explore a shallow-water block. On Tuesday, officials and company executives announced the partnership, marking a significant step in the region's energy development.

The agreement emerges from a 2023 tender, which opened eight offshore blocks to local and foreign producers, encouraging investment in the area. As part of the deal, the companies are set to provide a $15 million entrance bonus, a condition underlined by Guyana's energy minister, Vickram Bharrat, during the ceremony.

Expressing urgency, TotalEnergies' VP of Exploration for the Americas, Daniel Larrañaga, declared, "We want to go fast. We want to explore this basin as soon as we can," highlighting the venture's accelerated timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)