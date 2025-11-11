Left Menu

Guyana's Oil Boom: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Strike 5-Year Deal

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas have entered a 5-year agreement with the Guyanese government to explore a shallow-water block. The agreement, following a 2023 tender, requires a $15 million entrance bonus and aims for rapid exploration and development of offshore resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:42 IST
Guyana's Oil Boom: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Strike 5-Year Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas have inked a pivotal 5-year agreement with the government of Guyana to explore a shallow-water block. On Tuesday, officials and company executives announced the partnership, marking a significant step in the region's energy development.

The agreement emerges from a 2023 tender, which opened eight offshore blocks to local and foreign producers, encouraging investment in the area. As part of the deal, the companies are set to provide a $15 million entrance bonus, a condition underlined by Guyana's energy minister, Vickram Bharrat, during the ceremony.

Expressing urgency, TotalEnergies' VP of Exploration for the Americas, Daniel Larrañaga, declared, "We want to go fast. We want to explore this basin as soon as we can," highlighting the venture's accelerated timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi and IEPFA Host 'Niveshak Shivir' to Reclaim Unclaimed Investor Assets

Sebi and IEPFA Host 'Niveshak Shivir' to Reclaim Unclaimed Investor Assets

 India
2
Syria Joins Global Coalition Against ISIS Amid Historic White House Visit

Syria Joins Global Coalition Against ISIS Amid Historic White House Visit

 Lebanon
3
Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes Final World Cup at 41

Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes Final World Cup at 41

 Saudi Arabia
4
Max Financial Services Faces Sharp Decline in Profit Despite Premium Growth

Max Financial Services Faces Sharp Decline in Profit Despite Premium Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025