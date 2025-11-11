Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Seeks Long-Term Debt Resolution Amid Financial Struggle

Debt-laden Vodafone Idea is working with the government to find a long-term solution for its Rs 78,500 crore AGR dues. The company's financial recovery depends on fundraising facilitated by resolving the AGR matter. Despite a loss of Rs 12,132 crore, Vodafone Idea is focused on improving financial performance and network expansion.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea is actively collaborating with the government to seek a long-term resolution for its staggering Rs 78,500 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, according to CEO Abhijit Kishore. The telecommunications company aims to secure funding, essential for financial recovery, by addressing the AGR issue.

Securing funds from banks and non-banking finance companies hinges significantly on the resolution of the AGR matter as indicated by the company's recent Supreme Court order, which permits government intervention for reassessing the AGR dues, including interest and penalties.

While Vodafone Idea faces considerable financial challenges, with total debt peaking at Rs 2.02 lakh crore for the reported quarter, strategic efforts to bolster network coverage and capacity reflect its commitment to improving customer experience and financial standing.

