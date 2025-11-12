Global Markets Rally Amid Hopes of U.S. Shutdown Resolution

Global equity markets made gains on Tuesday, buoyed by the prospect of the end to the U.S. government shutdown, although concerns lingered about high valuations in the technology sector. The dollar took a hit amidst worries over weak labor market data.

On Monday, the U.S. Senate passed a deal to restore federal funding, needing further approval by the House of Representatives. The ongoing shutdown has already affected food benefits and halted federal worker salaries. The agreement, which still requires President Trump's signature, could bring relief to affected sectors.

Meanwhile, Wall Street showed resilience with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and MSCI's global measure all climbing, despite Nvidia's shares falling following the sale of SoftBank's entire stake. Investors appeared confident, buying dips in anticipation of continued economic growth.