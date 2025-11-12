Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Hopes of U.S. Shutdown Resolution

Global markets experienced an uptick as investors anticipated an end to the U.S. government shutdown. Although tech sector valuations caused concern, optimism remained as U.S. economic steadiness was expected. Additionally, oil and gold prices saw increases influenced by U.S. sanctions on Russian oil and reopening expectations, respectively.

Updated: 12-11-2025 01:44 IST
Global equity markets made gains on Tuesday, buoyed by the prospect of the end to the U.S. government shutdown, although concerns lingered about high valuations in the technology sector. The dollar took a hit amidst worries over weak labor market data.

On Monday, the U.S. Senate passed a deal to restore federal funding, needing further approval by the House of Representatives. The ongoing shutdown has already affected food benefits and halted federal worker salaries. The agreement, which still requires President Trump's signature, could bring relief to affected sectors.

Meanwhile, Wall Street showed resilience with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and MSCI's global measure all climbing, despite Nvidia's shares falling following the sale of SoftBank's entire stake. Investors appeared confident, buying dips in anticipation of continued economic growth.

