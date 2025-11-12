Left Menu

State Grid's Role in Global Energy Security Unveiled

State Grid has released a report on its contributions to the Global Security Initiative at the UN Climate Change Conference. Highlighting its commitment to energy security, sustainability, and economic efficiency, State Grid presents a Chinese model for energy transition, aiming to bolster global energy security and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

State Grid has unveiled a pivotal report outlining its significant contributions to the Global Security Initiative, showcased at the 'Beautiful Bays, Better Lives' session of the UN Climate Change Conference.

This marks the first report of its kind from a Chinese enterprise, detailing the company's dedication to advancing energy security, sustainability, and economic efficiency worldwide.

The comprehensive report emphasizes State Grid's innovative strategies and achievements, offering a Chinese model for fostering green, low-carbon transitions and reinforcing global energy cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

