State Grid's Role in Global Energy Security Unveiled

State Grid has unveiled a pivotal report outlining its significant contributions to the Global Security Initiative, showcased at the 'Beautiful Bays, Better Lives' session of the UN Climate Change Conference.

This marks the first report of its kind from a Chinese enterprise, detailing the company's dedication to advancing energy security, sustainability, and economic efficiency worldwide.

The comprehensive report emphasizes State Grid's innovative strategies and achievements, offering a Chinese model for fostering green, low-carbon transitions and reinforcing global energy cooperation.

