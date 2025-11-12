State Grid's Role in Global Energy Security Unveiled
State Grid has released a report on its contributions to the Global Security Initiative at the UN Climate Change Conference. Highlighting its commitment to energy security, sustainability, and economic efficiency, State Grid presents a Chinese model for energy transition, aiming to bolster global energy security and cooperation.
State Grid has unveiled a pivotal report outlining its significant contributions to the Global Security Initiative, showcased at the 'Beautiful Bays, Better Lives' session of the UN Climate Change Conference.
This marks the first report of its kind from a Chinese enterprise, detailing the company's dedication to advancing energy security, sustainability, and economic efficiency worldwide.
The comprehensive report emphasizes State Grid's innovative strategies and achievements, offering a Chinese model for fostering green, low-carbon transitions and reinforcing global energy cooperation.
