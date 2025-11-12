Sunsure Energy Joins Forces with Deepak Fertilisers for Hybrid Renewable Power

Sunsure Energy has announced a significant partnership with Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL), marking a crucial step towards more sustainable energy solutions in India. The agreement entails a supply of 19.36 MW of hybrid renewable energy, a combination of solar and wind power, to DFPCL's facility based in Raigad, Maharashtra.

The project, expected to produce approximately 5.50 crore units annually, will enable DFPCL to slash its carbon emissions by over 40,000 tons of CO₂ each year, effectively supporting the environmental initiatives of both companies. This effort corresponds to an equivalent impact of planting about 2 million trees over the project's lifetime.

"Our collaboration with DFPCL underscores our commitment to delivering round-the-clock renewable energy solutions. This partnership is a testament to our capacity to offer clean energy to industries crucial for India's economic progress," stated Shashank Sharma, Founder and CEO of Sunsure Energy. His sentiment was echoed by Pandurang Landge, President of Manufacturing at DFPCL, who emphasized the benefits of achieving long-term cost efficiency and advancing renewable energy transition through this partnership.

