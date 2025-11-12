Left Menu

Kiran Bedi Calls for Community Policing Post Delhi Blast

Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi condemns the Delhi blast, urging for enhanced community policing to identify radical elements. She emphasizes vigilance among citizens and better coordination among state police. A Hyundai car explosion near Red Fort killed eight. NIA leads the probe, terming it a terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:48 IST
Kiran Bedi Calls for Community Policing Post Delhi Blast
Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kiran Bedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst national shock, former Indian Police Service officer Kiran Bedi has strongly condemned the recent Delhi blast, which tragically claimed at least eight lives. Bedi has stressed the urgent need for increased community policing to identify and neutralize potential threats posed by what she describes as 'traitors' within the populace.

Bedi, in a crisp statement to ANI, emphasized the necessity for vigilant neighbors to monitor local activities, urging them to report any suspicious actions or stockpiling to law enforcement. She highlighted the pivotal role of community awareness in combating radicalization, calling for a united front in partnership with state police forces.

The blast, occurring near the iconic Red Fort, was traced to a Hyundai i20, with suspect Dr. Umar Un Nabi under investigation. Delhi Police and NIA are currently probing the car's movements and possible terror links. This incident has sparked heightened security measures and cooperative investigative efforts among Indian agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Hiring Surge: A Resurgence Fueled by Digital Innovation

India's Hiring Surge: A Resurgence Fueled by Digital Innovation

 India
2
Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

 India
3
Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

 India
4
Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025