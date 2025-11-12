Kiran Bedi Calls for Community Policing Post Delhi Blast
Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi condemns the Delhi blast, urging for enhanced community policing to identify radical elements. She emphasizes vigilance among citizens and better coordination among state police. A Hyundai car explosion near Red Fort killed eight. NIA leads the probe, terming it a terror attack.
Amidst national shock, former Indian Police Service officer Kiran Bedi has strongly condemned the recent Delhi blast, which tragically claimed at least eight lives. Bedi has stressed the urgent need for increased community policing to identify and neutralize potential threats posed by what she describes as 'traitors' within the populace.
Bedi, in a crisp statement to ANI, emphasized the necessity for vigilant neighbors to monitor local activities, urging them to report any suspicious actions or stockpiling to law enforcement. She highlighted the pivotal role of community awareness in combating radicalization, calling for a united front in partnership with state police forces.
The blast, occurring near the iconic Red Fort, was traced to a Hyundai i20, with suspect Dr. Umar Un Nabi under investigation. Delhi Police and NIA are currently probing the car's movements and possible terror links. This incident has sparked heightened security measures and cooperative investigative efforts among Indian agencies.
