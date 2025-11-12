Left Menu

Shifting Approval Ratings: Lula's Government Under Scrutiny

The latest Genial/Quaest poll shows a slight decline in public approval for Lula's government, with approval ratings dropping to 47% from 48% in October. Meanwhile, disapproval ratings increased to 50% from 49%. This indicates a growing scrutiny and divided public opinion on the Brazilian administration's performance.

Recent polling data from Genial/Quaest reveals slight shifts in public sentiment towards Brazil's President Lula and his administration. Approval ratings have decreased to 47%, down from 48% last month.

Conversely, the disapproval ratings have risen to 50%, marking a 1% increase from October figures. This reflects a growing critical view among the electorate.

The findings underscore the polarized perspectives on Lula's policies and leadership, highlighting the challenges facing his government amid evolving public opinions.

