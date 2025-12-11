Left Menu

Bengal's Temple-Mosque Duels: Clash of Symbols Ahead of Polls

Ahead of the assembly polls in Bengal, a political duel unfolds with posters for an Ayodhya-style Ram temple. Local BJP leader Sanjay Poyra pushes the initiative amidst recent mosque developments, sparking debates over religious symbolism and political strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:42 IST
Bengal's political landscape is witnessing heightened tensions as a new chapter in the temple-mosque duel unfolds ahead of the assembly elections. Recent posters across Salt Lake announce plans for an Ayodhya-style Ram temple complex, which promises to include welfare facilities such as a school and hospital.

The initiative, led by local BJP leader Sanjay Poyra, emphasizes a social-spiritual movement rooted in the concept of 'Ram Rajya'. This comes in the wake of a mosque foundation stone ceremony in Murshidabad, echoing past events and highlighting religious symbols as political tools.

With strategic temple plans near the state's administrative hub, the move symbolizes a deeper political struggle. As elections approach, religious imagery is being leveraged to energize polarised constituencies, indicating a shift towards competitive symbolism in Bengal's politics.

