Bengal's Temple-Mosque Duels: Clash of Symbols Ahead of Polls

Bengal's political landscape is witnessing heightened tensions as a new chapter in the temple-mosque duel unfolds ahead of the assembly elections. Recent posters across Salt Lake announce plans for an Ayodhya-style Ram temple complex, which promises to include welfare facilities such as a school and hospital.

The initiative, led by local BJP leader Sanjay Poyra, emphasizes a social-spiritual movement rooted in the concept of 'Ram Rajya'. This comes in the wake of a mosque foundation stone ceremony in Murshidabad, echoing past events and highlighting religious symbols as political tools.

With strategic temple plans near the state's administrative hub, the move symbolizes a deeper political struggle. As elections approach, religious imagery is being leveraged to energize polarised constituencies, indicating a shift towards competitive symbolism in Bengal's politics.

