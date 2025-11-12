Imminent Famine Threat Looms Amid Funding Crisis

Two U.N. agencies have sounded the alarm over rising famine risks in multiple crisis zones worldwide, including Sudan and Gaza. This warning comes amid a severe shortfall in international aid funding, which has been exacerbated by global cuts. The World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization issued a joint report listing countries like Haiti, Mali, South Sudan, and Yemen as being at imminent risk of famine.

The report underlined the dire hunger situations in six additional countries, such as Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. These nations are classified as being of 'very high concern,' with funding shortages significantly hampering emergency responses and food access for the most vulnerable populations. This lack of resources is causing drastic ration cuts, the agencies warned.

The World Food Programme and FAO are appealing for increased assistance from governments and other donors, highlighting the nearly $19 billion funding gap for the year. FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu emphasized famine prevention as not only a moral duty but also a strategic move towards long-term peace and stability. Under President Trump, the U.S., a major donor, has reduced its foreign aid, with cuts expected from other countries as well.