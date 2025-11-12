Supreme Court Schedules Final Hearing on Shiv Sena and NCP Symbol Disputes
The Supreme Court will begin the final hearing on January 21, 2026, regarding the Shiv Sena's symbol dispute between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde's factions. The case also includes the NCP's symbol disagreement between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, following the Election Commission's previous rulings.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has announced that it will commence the final hearing on January 21, 2026, on the contentious symbol dispute involving the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena. The apex court, with Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi presiding, will initially prioritize the Shiv Sena rift before addressing similar tensions in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
The unsettling split within the Shiv Sena, ignited after the 2022 political crisis, led Uddhav Thackeray's faction to contest the Election Commission's February 2023 decision that granted the party name and its 'bow and arrow' election symbol to Eknath Shinde's group. Thackeray's side has also challenged the Maharashtra Speaker's rejection of disqualification petitions against Shinde's MLAs.
Parallelly, the court will examine the Nationalist Congress Party dispute, where Sharad Pawar's faction has contested the Election Commission's February 2024 verdict. This decision recognized Ajit Pawar's legislative majority in the NCP and allowed his group to retain the 'clock' symbol. The court instructed Sharad Pawar's faction to adopt an alternate name and symbol to avoid voter confusion in upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Visit to Flood-Hit Farmers
Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations
Eknath Shinde's Vision: Paving the Way for Uninterrupted Development
Probe on, truth will surface soon: Ajit Pawar on land deal linked to son's firm
Fadnavis should conduct probe, bring out facts: Sharad Pawar on land deal linked to grandnephew