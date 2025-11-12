Supreme Court Schedules Final Hearing on Shiv Sena and NCP Symbol Disputes

The Supreme Court has announced that it will commence the final hearing on January 21, 2026, on the contentious symbol dispute involving the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena. The apex court, with Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi presiding, will initially prioritize the Shiv Sena rift before addressing similar tensions in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The unsettling split within the Shiv Sena, ignited after the 2022 political crisis, led Uddhav Thackeray's faction to contest the Election Commission's February 2023 decision that granted the party name and its 'bow and arrow' election symbol to Eknath Shinde's group. Thackeray's side has also challenged the Maharashtra Speaker's rejection of disqualification petitions against Shinde's MLAs.

Parallelly, the court will examine the Nationalist Congress Party dispute, where Sharad Pawar's faction has contested the Election Commission's February 2024 verdict. This decision recognized Ajit Pawar's legislative majority in the NCP and allowed his group to retain the 'clock' symbol. The court instructed Sharad Pawar's faction to adopt an alternate name and symbol to avoid voter confusion in upcoming elections.

