Russia and Kazakhstan Strengthen Oil Partnership

Russia and Kazakhstan have committed to strengthening their partnership within the oil sector following high-level talks held at the Kremlin on Wednesday. The dialogue was part of a two-day summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jokart Tokayev.

Key topics of the meeting included potential gas projects and strategies to mitigate the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies. Both leaders emphasized enhanced cooperation in oil, oil products, coal, electricity production, as well as their transportation and supply.

In a televised statement, President Tokayev highlighted detailed discussions on future gas cooperation, specifically gas supplies to Kazakhstan's border regions with Russia and potential transit to third countries.

