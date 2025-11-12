NIA Cracks Down on Al Qaida Conspiracy with Nationwide Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on terrorism threats across India, conducting raids at ten different sites in five states on Wednesday. The operation is linked to an Al Qaida terror conspiracy that involves illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The simultaneous raids took place in areas associated with suspected individuals in West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Gujarat. During these searches, the NIA seized numerous digital devices along with potentially incriminating documents, which are now subject to forensic evaluation.

Initially, the case was registered by the NIA in June 2023 under several legal provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. It emerged that four infiltrators from Bangladesh, connected to Al Qaida, used forged Indian identification to gain entry. These suspects were reportedly engaged in moving funds to Al Qaida members in Bangladesh and allegedly inspired young Muslims to join their cause. A chargesheet was filed by the NIA against five accused in the special court of Ahmedabad, while further investigations continue to expose this terror network's reach and funding mechanisms. (ANI)

