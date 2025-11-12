India Fast-Tracks TB Reduction: A Beacon of Medical Progress

India has made significant strides in reducing tuberculosis (TB) incidence, achieving a 21% decrease from 237 cases per lakh in 2015 to 187 in 2024, as noted in the World Health Organization's Global TB Report 2025. The country's proactive approach significantly outpaces the global average reduction of 12%.

With innovative strategies in place, India has increased treatment coverage to 92% in 2024 from 53% in 2015. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 26.18 lakh TB diagnoses out of an estimated 27 lakh cases, successfully lowering the number of unreported cases from 15 lakh in 2015 to less than one lakh in 2024.

The country's TB mortality rate also dropped from 28 to 21 per lakh population during this period. This progress is bolstered by a substantial increase in government funding, with over 19 crore individuals screened for TB and advanced detection and care technologies being widely deployed across the nation.

Equipped with the world's largest TB laboratory network, India utilizes 9391 rapid molecular testing facilities complemented by AI-driven diagnostic devices. This effort is fortified by engaging over 2 lakh youth volunteers in community roles to support TB patients and promote awareness.

Looking ahead, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan aims to continue its comprehensive efforts, focusing on early detection, inclusive screenings, and robust patient support to achieve a TB-free India. Enhanced nutritional support and community partnerships remain pivotal in this ongoing nationwide health campaign.